Nirmal: ‘Pate Na Pranam’, a boon for budding singers

Pate Na Pranam, a voluntary music institute established by senior artist Shanigarapu Nagaraju and police constable Kothakonda Ranjith has now become a boon for the up-coming singers of north Telangana

Nirmal: Budding singers often struggle to find the right platforms to prove their mettle. However, Pate Na Pranam, a voluntary music institute established by senior artist Shanigarapu Nagaraju and police constable Kothakonda Ranjith has now become a boon for the up-coming singers of north Telangana.

“We founded the platform with a sole aim to bring out singers to limelight and to guide them to excel in the field in 2020. We are organising musical events during social functions, besides competitions on online singing applications. We could identify around 40 singers who can sing film songs so far,” Nagaraju and Ranjith told ‘Telangana Today.’

The institute was started in a small room but has now grown and has a recording studio with modern equipment. Thanks to the overwhelming response to initiatives and outstanding performance of singers, the budding singers can record their works, practice singing and get dubbing done at the studio for free. They can find opportunities to showcase their talent through the institute.

The organizer said that many girls, homemakers, employees, and professionals were able to render songs on TV channels and earn recognition, after being trained and encouraged by PMP. They stated that they were conducting singing competitions on Starmaker, a digital platform, to encourage budding singers and to bring out their talent. They added that they operate accounts on Instagram and Facebook where emerging singers from any part of the country can post their songs.

M Vanishri, a teacher of a government school in Dilawarpur mandal said that she restarted singing songs after a gap of 15 years due to unwavering support and encouragement of the institute.

Buoyed by the success, Nagaraju and Ranjith are planning to form a musical band soon with the help of sponsors. They disclosed that they were looking after the welfare of financially weak singers. They are also extending financial support to singers in need.

