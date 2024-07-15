‘Nirmal Police, Mee Police’ to create awareness over consequences of consuming ganja, gutka

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal Inspector Praveen Kumar advised the students not to consume ganja and gutka, also sought cooperation of students in eradicating the menace such as smuggling of ganja.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 07:04 PM

Nirmal: To ensure law and order in rural and urban parts, the “Nirmal Police, Mee Police’ programme was launched here on Monday. An event was organized to create awareness among students over consequences of consuming banned ganja and gutka under the programme at a junior college here.

He urged them to share information about ganja and gutka peddlers and illustrated consequences of the consumption of the substances using case studies of crimes. He told them not to spoil their careers by getting addicted to the substances for temporary pleasures.

The inspector further sought cooperation of the students in eradicating the menace such as smuggling of ganja. The programme was devised by Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila to maintain law and order and to ensure peace in both rural and urban parts.

Earlier, members of the police Kalajata troupe enacted a skit explaining consequences of the addictions of ganja and gutka. RSI Ravi Kumar and members of SHE team were present.