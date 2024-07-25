Telangana: Police rescues missing shepherd from forest near Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 06:09 PM

Shepherd Srinivas rescued by police

Nirmal: The district police rescued a shepherd who went missing in the forests of Akondapet village in Dasturabad mandal by forming a special team and carrying out a 15-hour operation on Thursday.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said the police launched a search operation to locate Gunda Srinivas after receiving a call on Dial 100 service around 9 pm on Wednesday. A special team comprising four constables led by Dasturabad Sub-Inspector Shankar and Khanapur Inspector Saida Rao was sent to trace the shepherd from Dasturabad mandal centre by 9.30 pm.

The team managed to trace Srinivas in the forest in Narasingapur in Jannaram mandal even as it was raining heavily on Thursday by 12.30 pm. They managed to spot Srinivas wandering in the forests with the help of locals.

Srinivas said that he lost his way while grazing goats in the forests and sat on a large rock fearing attacks of wild animals throughout the night on Wednesday. He then wanted to visit Kalleda village in Dasturabad mandal, but somehow he entered the forests of Narasingapur village and lost his way. He thanked the police for coming to his rescue.

Sharmila commended Inspector Saida Rao, Sub-Inspector Shankar, constables Shravan, Surender, Ravi and Srinivas for tracing the shepherd despite odds.