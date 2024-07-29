Awareness programmes, rallies mark Global Tigers Day observed in Adilabad

Programmes were organized in Itikalpahad, Navegaon and Sipur (T) mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to raise awareness among the public over conservation of tigers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 07:47 PM

Villagers worship an idol of a tiger at Itikalpahad village in Sirpur (T) mandal as part of International Tigers Day on Monday

Adilabad: Awareness programmes and rallies were organized to mark Internal Tigers Day observed in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

Programmes were organized in Itikalpahad, Navegaon and Sipur (T) mandal centres in Sirpur (T) mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to raise awareness among the public over conservation of tigers. Locals worshipped the idol of a tiger as part of the programme. They broke coconuts as a token of gratitude.

A bike rally was conducted in Asifabad town to create awareness among the public. Officials of the forest department took part in the rally. They requested the people not to harm the wild animal. They said that tigers play a vital role in protection of forests and the food chain. They stated that the tigers kill wild boars helping farmers in registering profits.

Meanwhile, an exposure trip was organized in Kawal Tiger Reserve in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district for scribes as part of the global tiger day. Reporters working with various newspapers and electronic media channels were taken to base camps, percolation tanks and grasslands managed by the forest department.

Forest officials explained measures being taken to conserve the tigers in the core of the reserve. They said that they were raising grasslands, preventing dependings of humans on the wild and enhancing prey base. They stated that they were improving drinking water facilities for herbivores. They hoped that the reserve would attract tigers soon.

In-charge Jannaram FRO Sushma Rao, her counterpart from Indanpalli Hafeezuddin and many other officials were present.