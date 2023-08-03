Telangana: Nirmal district sees large excess rainfall

Nirmal district achieved 'large excess' rainfall, Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts registered excess rainfall in this monsoon.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 04:48 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Adilabad: The recent heavy rains may have disrupted normal life, but at the same time, have helped erstwhile Adilabad in overcoming the deficit rainfall registered by the region until mid of July. While Nirmal district achieved ‘large excess’ rainfall, Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts registered excess rainfall in this monsoon.

Nirmal district registered an actual rainfall of 857 mm during the period when compared to 503 mm from June 1 to August 3, reflecting a large excess by 70 percent. Except for Basar, Sarangapur, Nirmal Rural, Soan and Dasturabad mandals, the remaining 14 mandals had large excess rainfall.

Similarly, Adilabad district recorded an actual rainfall of 811 mm as against a normal rainfall of 560 mm in this monsoon so far, showing an excess of 45 percent. Except for Jainad and Bela which had normal rainfall, Indervelli, Gudihathnoor, Boath, Ichoda and Sirikonda recorded large excess rainfall. The remaining 11 mandals recorded excess rainfall.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad saw an actual rainfall of 718 mm as against a normal rainfall of 551 mm from June 1 to August 3, indicating an excess by 30 percent. While Sirpur (U) and Lingapur witnessed large excess rainfall, Jainoor, Tiryani, Kerameri, Wankidi, Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur, Penchikalpet and Dahegaon mandals registered excess rainfall.

The actual rainfall in Mancherial district was 643 mm when compared to a normal rainfall of 499 mm in this monsoon, suggesting an excess by 29 percent. While Dandepalli mandal large and Kasipet mandals achieved excess rainfall of 65 percent and 61 percent, respectively, Jananram, Hajipur, Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Naspur, Jaipur, Chennur and Kotapalli mandals had excess rainfall.

Following incessant rains, farmers intensified farm operations and have transplanted paddy saplings. Cotton, soya and red gram farmers were also happy over the excess rainfall.

Nirmal

Actual Rainfall: 857 mm

Normal rainfall (From June to August 3): 503

Excess (%): 75

Adilabad

Actual Rainfall: 811

Normal rainfall (From June to August 3): 560

Excess (%): 45

Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Actual Rainfall: 718

Normal rainfall (From June to August 3): 551

Excess (%): 30

Mancherial

Actual Rainfall: 643

Normal rainfall (From June to August 3): 499

Excess (%): 30

Rainfall deviation in %

Large excess: 60 % and above

Excess: 20% to 59 %

Normal: 19% to -19%

Deficient: -20% to -59%