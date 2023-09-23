Nirmal: Tension in Khanapur as BJP activists vandalise police station

Led by former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod, the activists found fault with the police for arresting former Mandal Parishad president Ravi

Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sat - 23 September 23

Nirmal: Tension prevailed for a while when activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vandalised a police station on Friday night demanding release of a member in Khanapur.

Led by former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod, the activists found fault with the police for arresting former Mandal Parishad president Ravi, who was taken into custody for allegedly crashing BRS nominee Bhukya Johnson Naik’s vehicle at a Ganesh pandal. They broke windows of the police station in protest of the arrest.

They then attempted to assault the Khanapur Inspector and picked up an argument with the police. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the agitators. They detained those who vandalised the police station. However, the agitators withdrew their protest when police released Ravi at midnight.