Telangana Congress MPs stay away from voting on Women’s Reservation Bill

The sincerity of Congress MPs, especially those from Telangana, towards the Women’s Reservation Bill has come under a cloud

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:07 AM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The sincerity of Congress MPs, especially those from Telangana, towards the Women’s Reservation Bill has come under a cloud with three of the party’s top leaders from the State abstaining from voting on the Bill.

The three – A Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy – have drawn heavy flak on this count and are being trolled badly on social media. Interestingly, the trio did not take part in the voting of the Bill, despite attending the Parliament session on the day.

The trio chose to boycott the voting by staying away from the house. Though the BJP sought to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill after completing census and the delimitation process, the BRS pressed for OBC reservation for women and immediate implementation of the provisions of the bill.

Many other members moved amendments for OBC reservation for women within their 33 per cent quota, while the Telangana Congress has revealed its approach towards the Bill through the actions of its top three leaders in the State.