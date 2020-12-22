Nirmal: Two youngsters killed in road accident

Noman and Hasnan received fatal injuries when the motorbike dashed the divider at a junction in the town, resulting in instantaneous death for the duo.

Nirmal: In a freak mishap, two youngsters were killed on the spot when a two-wheeler on which they were traveling dashed against a road divider in Nirmal town on Tuesday night.

Nirmal Inspector Srinivas said that the motorcyclists were Noman (20) and Hasnan (20), both residents of Pan Gally area of the town.

Noman and Hasnan received fatal injuries when the motorbike dashed the divider at a junction in the town, resulting in instantaneous death for the duo.

Rash and negligence driving is suspected to be cause of the mishap. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Nirmal Area Hospital for carrying out autopsy.

Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowment and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited the hospital and found out about the accident. He assured to extend all help from the government to the bereaved kin of the victims.

