Nisha emerges victorious at National Gymnastics Championship

Nisha Praveen Agarwal of Gaudium School, Kollur won the all-round individual championship title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: Nisha Praveen Agarwal of Gaudium School, Kollur won the all-round individual championship title in the U-17 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) category at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship held at the Gaudium School, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

She scored 42.90 points to bag the top honours followed by Amani Dilshad of Habitat School, UAE (41.80) and Narayani Madhusudhan of Gaudium School, Kollur (37.75).

Meanwhile in the U-19 category, Komal Dhake of RBT Vidyalaya clinched gold with 37.35 points while Sawarni Sharma of DS Public School and Bhavya Jain of Chinar, Alwar settled for second and third spots respectively.

Results: WAG: U-17: 1 Nisha Praveen Agarwal (42.90), 2 Amani Dilshad, 3 Narayani Madhusudhan; U-19: All-Round: 1 Komal Dhake (37.35), 2 Sawarni Sharma, 3 Bhavya Jain; Apparatus: Vault: 1 Komal Dhake (9.85), 2 Sawarni Sharma, 3 Kushboo Salecha; Uneven Bars: 1 Komal Dhake (7.70), 2 Sawarni Sharma; Balancing Beam: 1 Komal Dhake (9.75), 2 Sawarni Sharma, 3 Bhavya Jain; Floor exercise: 1 Komal Dhake (9.80), 2 Sawarni Sharma, Jyeshtha Sharma.