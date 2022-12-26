Ansari, Neeti hog limelight at National Gymnastics Championship

Mohd Zaid Ansari of Khel Gaon Public School and Neeti Doshi of Rajhans Vidhalaya clinched gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Top performers of the U-14 girls category

Hyderabad: Mohd Zaid Ansari of Khel Gaon Public School and Neeti Doshi of Rajhans Vidhalaya clinched gold in the U-14 boys Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) and girls Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) categories respectively at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship held at the Gaudium School, Hyderabad on Monday.

Ansari scored 71.35 points to emerge champion while Abhigyan Singh and Soham Atre settled for second and third places respectively.

In the WAG category, Neeti claimed gold with 41.20 points. Krisha Shab scored 38.50 to take home silver while Ch Diana Grace won bronze with 37.85 points.

Khel Gaon Public School, Allahabad and St Mary’s Convent School, Ajmir emerged as team champions in the boys and girls categories respectively.

Results: U-14: Boys (MAG): 1 Mohd Zaid Ansari (71.35), 2 Abhigyan Singh, 3 Soham Atre; Girls (WAG): 1 Neeti Doshi (41.20), 2 Krisha Shab, 3 Ch Diana Grace; Team Championship: MAG: Khel Gaon Public School, Allahabad; WAG: St Mary’s Convent School, Ajmir.