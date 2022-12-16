NIT Warangal alumni donate Rs 70 lakh to institute

The alumni has donated the fund for development of the institute.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

NITW Alumni members felicitate faculty members at NITW campus on Friday.

Warangal: The 1993-97 batch members of the NITW Alumni Association have donated Rs 70 lakh for the institute’s endowment fund on Friday. They hoped that fund could be used for development of the institute. They also assured that they would lend expertise, internships and job opportunities for students.

Earlier, around 150 alumni members from different parts of the globe felicitated the administration and the faculty who taught them at Ambedkar Learning Center in Warangal.