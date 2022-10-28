NIT Warangal Director Prof NV Ramana Rao gets extension

Warangal: The Centre has extended the tenure of Prof NV Ramana Rao as the Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal by six months or until appointment of regular Director, according to the official sources. Prof NV Ramana Rao was to retire on October 23 after his five-year tenure, but the Ministry of Education extended his services.

It may be noted here that Rao, a professor of Civil Engineering at the JNTU in Hyderabad took charge as the NIT Director in October 2017. Rao won several awards for excellence in academics and served on several high power committees constituted by the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also worked as the Director-in-Charge for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh. Sources privy to the Director’s office said that he was likely get a full tenure extension.