NIT-Warangal grads appealed to guide at least four of their juniors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Warangal: Classroom learning and exposure to the world are two important components where students must have to give utmost importance to gaining exposure, said Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General Dr N Kalaiselvi.

She expressed happiness that National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NIT-W) has a blend of science, technology and other interdisciplinary divisions together.

She was addressing the postgraduates and Ph.D candidates during the 20th convocation of the NIT-Warangal held on the campus here on Sunday.

Kalaiselvi, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, said, “As an alumni of this prestigious institute, you all have greater responsibility in spreading the name of the NIT Warangal to the world. I also wish that you extend all support and work hard in bringing NIT Warangal into the top five in the five years.”

On the growth of the NITW, Kalaiselvi appreciated the rise in campus placements this year. “This is a very notable achievement and recognition from a third party about the students calibre. NIT Warangal is one of the richest institutions in the country for its resources. You should all work together to make it stronger,” she said.

Observing that the faculty at the institution had numerous patents, projects and consultancies with the government bodies, she wanted the students to make their teachers proud. “Each of you please adopt at least four of your juniors and give them counselling and career guidance,” she appealed to the graduates.

A total of 893 Ph.D , M.Tech , M.Sc, MBA and MCA have been handed over the degrees at the convocation. NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao, Registrar S Goverdhan Rao and others attended the convocation ceremony.