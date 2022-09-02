In a first, NITW to conduct convocation for two days

NITW Director NV Ramana Rao addressing a press conference on Friday.

Warangal: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, will conduct its 20th convocation for two days for the first time. No other NIT in the country has conducted the convocation for two days so far.

The convocation will be held on September 3 and 4, said NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao here on Friday. He also said that they were conducting the convocation offline after a gap of two years.

Addressing a press conference on the campus here, Prof Rao said that they could not conduct convocation offline (physical form) due to Covid-19 pandemic. “Banaras Hindu University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain will be the chief guest for the convocation of the undergraduates (UG) on Sept 3, while Director General, CISR, Dr N Kalaiselvi will attend as the chief guest for the convocation of postgraduates (PG) and Ph.D holders,” he said, and added that 895 candidates (UG, PG and Ph.D) would receive the degrees at the convocation in the presence of their parents.

“In each branch of engineering, the topper of the B.Tech class is awarded a roll of honour gold medal, and the topper of all branches combined is awarded the Institute Gold Medal. This year B Sree Harsha of Chemical Engineering will receive the Institute Gold Medal at the convocation,” he said. Roll of honour of gold medal winners are: Tati Vikram from CE, SS Shanduka Sai Mad from EEE, Lavish Garg from ME, N Sree Keerthi from ECE, Srestsomay from M&M Engineering, B Sree Harsha from Chemical Engineering, BJSSK Sai from CSE and N Kanoria from Bio-Technology.

“We are taking all steps including improving the research output, recruitment of the best teachers, filling up the non-teaching staff, and improving the lab facilities and setting up centres of excellence for better performance. I wish that the NITW will be in the top ten list of the NIRF Ranking in the coming year,” the Director said.

Institute Gold Medal winner B Sree Harsha, who hails from Hyderabad, said that he had not expected the IGM, but he did his work. “I will be going to the USA to study MS there. I want to be a researcher,” he said. Registrar S Goverdhan Rao and others were present at the press conference.