Manage relationships properly: BHU Vice Chancellor tells NITW graduates

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:09 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(BHU VC Prof Sudhir K Jain addressing the 20th convocation of the NITW on Saturday.) Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Prof Sudhir K Jain stated that the relationships are real wealth and exhorted the undergraduates of the National Institute of Technology Warangal to manage them well.

Warangal: Stating that the relationships are real wealth, Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Prof Sudhir K Jain has exhorted the undergraduates of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal to manage them well. “Success depends on life skills, values and positivity,” he said, while delivering the convocation address at the 20th convocation ceremony held here on the campus on Saturday. “Learning never ends. If an individual thinks that his/her education is over today as he was graduating, then he has the wrong opinion as learning is a continuous process,” he said. He also appealed to them to remain connected to the NIT Warangal and help the institution as a responsible alumnus of the institute.

In his address, NITW Director Prof N V Ramana Rao said that they were trying to improve the NIRF ranking from 21ST place and join the band of the top ten institutions. “893 UG students have been awarded their degrees at this convocation. A record number of 1132 of students, which includes 646 UG students and 486 PG students, were selected for jobs in 2021-22 with an increase of 32.24 percent over the previous year in the campus placements. The highest pay package was Rs 62.5 lakhs and the average pay package has also increased by almost 17 percent in the academic year 2021-22 when compared to the previous year,” Rao said. “While the faculty members secured seven patents, the number of research projects worth over Rs 10 crore are being carried out with funding from various sponsoring agencies,” he said.

Also Read In a first, NITW to conduct convocation for two days

Referring to the recruitment, the Director said that a total of 150 faculty members had been added to the rolls of the institute in the last three recruitments. “With the addition of 45 new Professors, we are now a strong team of around 120 senators to decide all academic matters,” he said. “I am proud to announce that this year the institute Gold Medal goes to B Sree Harsha of Chemical Engineering for securing the highest CGPA among all B.Tech students of all Departments,” Prof Ramana Rao said.