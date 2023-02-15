| Nit Warangal Kmc To Find New Tech Solutions For Benefit Of Society

NIT-Warangal, KMC to find new tech solutions for benefit of society

NIT-Warangal Director NV Ramana Rao at workshop at KITSW on Wednesday.

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NITW) and Kakatiya Medical College will work together to find the latest technological solutions for the benefit of society, NITW Director NV Ramana Rao said here on Wednesday.

NITW and KITS, Warangal, are jointly organizing a SERB sponsored two-day national workshop on “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Healthcare” from February 15 at the KITS campus here. The workshop aims at covering the fundamentals of artificial intelligence (AI) with applications in medical instruments and will focus on topics of biomedical applications like Vibroarthrographic signal (VAG Signal) analysis for knee disorder detection and Dyslexia detection.

KMC Associate Professor (General Surgery) Koorapati Ramesh and Principal Investigator of SERB project Dr T Kishore Kumar also spoke.

KITS governing body chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy and others were present.