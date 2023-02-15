Telangana hosts StateStreet team at T-Hub

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao interacted with the team led by Brain Franz, StateStreet’s Executive Vice President, Global CIO and Head of Enterprise Resiliency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:00 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State hosted the technical leadership team of StateStreet at the T-Hub. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao interacted with the team led by Brain Franz, StateStreet’s Executive Vice President, Global CIO and Head of Enterprise Resiliency.

“Delighted to know their decision to choose Hyderabad as one of their core destinations for building the Global Capability Center in 2017 is reaping huge benefits, both in terms of attracting world class talent, and delivery of high-quality work,” Rama Rao said in a tweet.

Ramesh Kaza, Country Head-IT, was also present. “Looking forward to continuous engagement in core innovation and transformational programmes derived through T-Hub and other Fintec consortiums,” Rama Rao further said.

State Street Corporation, one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, in November 2017 announced the opening of a new centre of excellence in Hyderabad. It also had offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai. State Street’s offices in India business units across functions such as technology, corporate finance, fund accounting, transaction services, reporting and reconciliations.