NIT Warangal students take out procession with huge tri-colour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

NIT Warangal students with tri-colour

Hanamkonda: As a part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, have taken out a rally carrying a massive tricolour of 30 feet long here on Sunday.

The ‘patriotic rally’ was conducted from the NIT Warangal main gate to the District Collectorate office complex at Subedari to create awareness among people on hoisting the national flag as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

NIT Warangal Director Dr NV Ramana Rao has flagged off the rally in the presence of NIT Warangal Registrar S Goverdhan Rao and other staff members. The 30×4 feet tri-colour has been carried by the students. About 250 students, staff and NITW Alumni Association have participated in the rally.