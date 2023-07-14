NITW introduces innovative four-year BSc–BEd dual degree programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has recently unveiled a pioneering academic initiative in the form of a new four-year undergraduate BSc–BEd dual degree programme.

Aligned with the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and following the initiatives set forth by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), this programme offers students a great opportunity to simultaneously pursue their Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degrees.

Traditionally, students have had to dedicate a substantial five years to complete both degrees separately. However, this innovative programme at NITW enables students to significantly save time by completing both degrees within a compressed four-year timeframe. This groundbreaking structure not only streamlines the educational journey but also aligns with the contemporary educational landscape.

NITW‘s B.Sc–B.Ed Dual Degree programme presents students with a choice of three majors: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. In the first semester, students are given the autonomy to select their preferred major, thereby enabling them to specialize in their chosen field of study from the outset.

With a focus on equipping future educators with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the 21st century, the programme has been meticulously designed to nurture competent teachers capable of thriving in a global context. Students will be exposed to a comprehensive curriculum that blends contemporary educational practices with Indian values and traditions, fostering a well-rounded understanding of teaching methodologies and cultural nuances.

This innovative programme is open to students who have successfully completed their Plus Two education in the Science stream. To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer a national-level entrance examination for aspiring candidates.