JEE Advanced 2024 entrance exam on May 26; detailed schedule here

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras that is organizing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 has released a detailed schedule for it with the entrance exam scheduled for May 26. The paper – I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

As per the schedule, the registration for the entrance test for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology will commence on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ on April 21 and conclude on April 30, while the last date for fee payment by registered candidates is May 6. The admit cards will be made available for download from May 17 to 26.

Following the entrance exam on May 26, the IIT-Madras will release a copy of candidate responses on its website on May 31. The provisional answer keys will be displayed on the website on June 2, and feedback and comments on answer keys can be sent on June 2 and 3. The final answer key and results will be released on June 9.

In order to sit for the JEE Advanced, candidates must first clear the JEE Main and should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates. The JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in two sessions with the first session scheduled between January 24 and February 1, and results are on February 12. The last date for registering for the first session is November 30. Similarly, the second session is scheduled to take place between April 1 and 15, and results will be out on April 25.

Aligning the entrance exam syllabus with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum for Class 11 and 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) removed some chapters and topics in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the JEE Main 2024. Majority reduction was in the Chemistry syllabus.