NITW pays tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

The faculty, administrative staff, and students at NIT Warangal came together to pay heartfelt tributes to BR Ambedkar, honoring his lasting legacy and invaluable contributions to the nation as they marked his death anniversary.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hanamkonda: Teaching, non-teaching staff and students of the NIT, Warangal, have paid glorious tributes to BR Ambedkar, commemorating his legacy and indelible contributions to the nation on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Director of NIT Warangal, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi along with esteemed Deans, faculty members, staff, and students have observed his death anniversary here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Prof Subudhi said, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a visionary luminary whose ideals and principles laid the bedrock of Indian democracy.

His tireless efforts and intellectual prowess in shaping the constitutional framework continue to be a guiding light for our nation. His multifaceted contributions to nation-building are an everlasting source of inspiration for present and future generations.”