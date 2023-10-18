Nityanand Rai emphasizes India’s SAGAR initiative at Global Maritime India Summit 2023

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, addressed the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 on its second day, focusing on maritime safety and security.

Rai highlighted the significance of India’s SAGAR initiative, emphasizing its respect for the interests and rights of all nations.

“With India’s growing global stature, India’s responsibilities in the Indian Ocean are also increasing,” stated Rai.

“Under India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All Regions) campaign, which has been operational since 2015, we are successfully and vigilantly monitoring the security of the Indian Ocean and all the friendly countries present in it and the maritime trade routes. Under this campaign, we want to work together with all our friendly countries in the region to create a safe environment that promotes trade and brings prosperity to the friendly countries and the region” he added.

He elaborated on India’s “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR) campaign, which has been operational since 2015. The SAGAR initiative is dedicated to monitoring the security of the Indian Ocean, the countries within it, and maritime trade routes.

“Our Navy, Coast Guard and Police forces are all playing an important role in the security of our maritime areas and coastal areas. This series of three forces makes it possible for the security of our vast coastal areas to be completely effective” Rai said The Minister of State Home Affairs emphasized that SAGAR adheres to United Nations Maritime Regulations and respects the interests and rights of all nations. India’s Navy, Coast Guard, and Police forces collaborate to ensure the effective security of India’s vast coastal areas.

Amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and global tensions, Rai underscored the increased importance of securing maritime highways.

He highlighted the five principles suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maritime security, free maritime trade, peaceful dispute resolution, connecting nations through sea routes, securing maritime trade and transportation, and protecting the marine environment.

Rai stressed the importance of international cooperation for the safety of sea routes, asserting that this could be achieved through law-driven campaigns.

He further emphasized that all nations should have equal rights to maritime communication routes.

“Additionally, the influx of private capital and individuals into port and maritime business will help fulfil the Government of India’s initiative to make India a ‘Blue Ocean Economy’. Promoting Maritime Optical Fibre for India’s Digital Economy is also important”, said Rai.

In addition, Rai discussed the potential influx of private capital and individuals into port and maritime businesses, aligning with the Indian government’s aim to establish a “Blue Ocean Economy.” The promotion of Maritime Optical Fibre to support India’s Digital Economy was also highlighted.

The Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is ongoing at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, from October 17 to 19, 2023. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its opening day.