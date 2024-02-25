Loyola Academy grab basketball and football trophies

Sunday, Feb 25, 2024
Loyola Academy sealed wins in the basketball and football summit clashes to win the Rev Fr Balaiah Memorial Inter-Collegiate 13th edition of basketball and 3rd edition football titles on Saturday.

Updated On - 25 February 2024, 10:48 PM
Jubilant Loyola Academy players on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Loyola Academy clinched wins in the basketball and football finals to clinch the Rev Fr Balaiah Memorial Inter-Collegiate 13th edition of basketball and 3rd edition football titles at Loyola Academy Degree and PG College, Alwal on Saturday.

Loyola hoopsters downed St Joseph’s Degree College 76-55 to emerge winners of the basketball championship. In the football final, Loyola Academy edged past Loyola Academy Juniors 1-0.

However, the hosts suffered 20-25 and 23-25 straight set losses to Nizam College in the volleyball final.

Results: Basketball: Loyola Academy 76 bt St Joseph’s Degree College 55; Football: Loyola Academy 1 bt Loyola Academy juniors 0; Volleyball: Loyola Academy 0 lost to Nizam College 2.

