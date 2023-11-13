Nizamabad: 26 nominations rejected, 102 candidates left in fray

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Nizamabad: The process of scrutiny of 128 nominations filed by candidates from the six seats of Nizamabad district ended Monday with 26 nominations being rejected for different reasons. With the scrutiny process over, 102 candidates are left in the fray in the six constituencies for the November 30 assembly elections, the voting for which will be held on December 3,

While in Nizamabad Urban and Bodhan constituencies out of 31 and 23 nominations filed respectively, eight were rejected, whereas in Nizamabad Rural constituency out of 18 nominations filed only one was rejected. Even in Banswada and Balkonda constituencies out of 19 and 11 nominations filed respectively, only two were rejected. In Armoor constituency out of 26 nominations filed five were rejected.

All eyes are now on the withdrawal of nominations scheduled to be held on November 15 and thereafter, the final list of contesting candidates in the district will be declared.