Nizamabad: Chakali Ailamma birth anniversary celebrated

Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao, collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and senior officials garlanded the statue of Chakali Ailamma and paid tribute to her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Nizamabad: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana armed struggle leader Chakali Ailamma on her 128th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector recalled that Ailamma fought against the Pattadar system. “She was a symbol of self respect and women empowerment,”he said.