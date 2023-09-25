Telangana: Ganesh immersion in Nizamabad on September 28

Final Ganesh immersion on September 28 would start in the afternoon after the Milad Un Nabi celebrations and rallies were over, said Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana informed that the final Ganesh immersion on September 28 would start in the afternoon after the Milad Un Nabi celebrations and rallies were over.

The Commissioner said since both Ganesh final immersion day and the Milad Un Nabi were falling on the same day, it was decided in the peace committee meeting that Ganesh immersion would start in the afternoon after the Milad Un Nabi celebrations and rallies were over. He urged people of both the communities to maintain peace and harmony during the celebrations and warned that stringent action would be initiated against those indulging in making communal remarks and mischief.

Briefing about security arrangements for the ongoing Ganesh immersion, the Commissioner said tight security bandobast has been made by the police for the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Nizamabad commissionerate jurisdiction covering Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan Divisions.

A total of 5,405 Ganesh idols have been installed in the Commissionerate area, of them 2,502 idols were installed in Nizamabad division, 1,955 idols in Armoor division and 948 idols in Bodhan division, he said, adding that Blue Colts and patrolling teams were doing round the clock patrolling in the mandap areas to maintain law and order, he said.

About 100 CC cameras have been installed in Nizamabad town, mainly on the Ganesh immersion routes, he said, adding that these cameras were designed with Internet Protocol (IP) technology and connected to the command control center in the police commissioner’s office.

Also Read Hyderabad: Home Minister inaugurates 2500 CCTV cameras for Safe City project