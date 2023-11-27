Nizamabad collector asks poll officials to strictly implement silence period norms

During the silence period, no active campaigning by candidates or political parties would be allowed, and television or any digital media would not be allowed to carry any election-related matter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

During the silence period, no active campaigning by candidates or political parties would be allowed, and television or any digital media would not be allowed to carry any election-related matter

Nizamabad: With the election campaign for the November 30 assembly elections to end at 5 pm on Tuesday, district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu had asked poll officials to strictly implement the rules of silence period and polling day in all the six constituencies of the district.

During the silence period, no active campaigning by candidates or political parties would be allowed, and television or any digital media would not be allowed to carry any election-related matter, he said, adding that star campaigners and other political leaders would be refrained from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.

Also Read Modi quiet about LPG cylinder prices at Karimnagar

He asked the Returning Officers to provide information to the candidates and representatives of political parties about the rules to be followed during the silence period and ensure that the non-locals who came to campaign from other areas leave the constituencies.

The silence period is a ban on political campaigning prior to voting, to give voters a peaceful time to consider and make a final decision on their vote.