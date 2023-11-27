Modi quiet about LPG cylinder prices at Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Monday claimed that petrol and diesel were being sold at cheaper prices in BJP-ruled States, however did not utter a single word about the skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinders, which has hit domestic budgets across the country.

Participating in the BJP Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha here on Monday, Modi alleged that though BJP-ruled states were selling petrol and diesel at cheaper prices, the local government here was collecting huge amounts from the public.

However, he did not speak about the gas cylinder price which crossed Rs.1,000 during the last 10 years. The price of the cylinder was at Rs 400 in 2014 when the BJP government came to power at the Centre.

During the election campaign, the BRS has assured LPG cylinders at Rs.400 while the Congress is promising the cylinders at Rs 500. However, Modi kept quiet about the issue, which has not gone down well with local BJP leaders, who were also unhappy that Modi did not make any major statements for the welfare of farmers and had just washed his hands by saying that they brought PM Kisan Yojana.

While the BRS government was promising to enhance the Rythu Bandhu amount to Rs 16,000 from Rs 10,000, PM did not give any assurance about financial assistance to farmers.