Nizamabad Collector instructs officials to strictly implement Model Code of Conduct in all constituencies

With the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India the MCC had come into force in the State and stringent action would be taken against those who tried to violate it, warned Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials concerned to strictly implement Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in all the constituencies in the district.

With the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India the MCC had come into force in the State and stringent action would be taken against those who tried to violate it, the Collector warned. Since the MCC had come into force, no assembly or meeting would be allowed without permission, he said.

Media Certification Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and social media teams would start monitoring all the poll related activities in assembly constituencies from immediate effect, he said, adding that election expenditure inspection teams would be formed from November 3.

He said cases would be registered against those who violate the MCC under relevant sections of the law. “People can directly complain to the 1950 toll free number about the violation of the MCC,” he said. This time the Election Commission had made the cVIGIL App available to people, through which live photos and videos of code violations could be brought to EC’s notice, he said.

