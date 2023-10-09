Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India announcing the election schedule for Telangana and four other States on Monday afternoon, the Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect immediately.

Apart from political parties and candidates contesting the elections, there are a few guidelines that need to be followed by the general public as well. Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj while addressing a press conference here on Monday evening said people carrying cash should carry relevant documents along with them as the MCC was in vogue.

The Committees would check the documents produced by the persons and clear them accordingly. This apart, a software was also being put in place so that people inform the officials in advance, based on which they would be issued some authorisation.

Carrying the authorisation letter, the persons or party can carry the cash. If the Flying Squads and other teams, stop the persons or party for checking, they would have to cooperate. People would have to disclose the details of the bank accounts from where the money was drawn and where it was being taken to, if the flying squads or other teams get convinced, they were entitled to release the people immediately, the Chief Electoral Officer said.

What is the Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates is a set of norms which has been evolved with the consensus of political parties who have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the said code and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit. Accordingly, Ministers cannot combine their official visit with electioneering work and should not also make use of official machinery or personnel during the electioneering work

The Chief Electoral Officer can recover the cost of propulsion from the ministers who may misuse their official position. Advertisements regarding achievements of the party at the cost of public exchequer in the print, electronic media and misuse of official mass media during the election period is prohibited. Fresh release of funds under MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Local Area Development Fund of any scheme will not be made in any area till the election process is completed. Inauguration or announcement of schemes is prohibited.

No works can be started even if work orders were already been issued. However, if a work has actually started, it can be continued. For tackling emergencies or unforeseen calamities, other natural calamities, Government can take up after obtaining prior approval of the Election Commission. Religious places or other places of worship should not be used as forum for election propaganda. No appeal IS to be made on caste or communal feelings for securing votes, to mention a few.