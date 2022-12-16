Nizamabad Collector suspends officials over slow pace of work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy on Friday issued memos to several officials, including Armor Municipal Commissioner Jagadishwar for the slow pace of work under Mana Ooru Mana Badi Scheme.

The collector, who reviewed the works of Mana Ooru Mana Badi Scheme, expressed anguish over officials not finishing the works of school buildings and other infrastructures. He was dissatisfied with the performances of Deputy Executive Engineer Bhumesh, Edapally MPDO Gopalakrishna and Indalwai MPDO Ramulu and issued them memos. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who failed to meet the target.

Reviewing the second phase Kanti Velgu arrangements, scheduled to begin from January 18, the Collector directed the officials to take measures to make the programme successful .He asked officials to give wide publicity about the programme in their respective mandals.