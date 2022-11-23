Nizamabad Collector urges officials to resolve podu land issues on war footing

Nizamabad Collector directed officials to take strict measures to prevent encroachment of forest lands and book persons involved in such acts under PD Act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

File Photo: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: In the wake of the death of forest range officer Ch Srinivasa Rao in an attack allegedly by tribals in Kothagudem district, Collector C Narayana Reddy on Wednesday directed forest officials to resolve podu land issues on a war footing in the district.

The Collector, who held a review meeting with police, revenue and forest officials through video conference here, advised the officials to take action in advance to avoid incidents like what happened in Kothagudem. The police officers were instructed to take immediate action after receiving a complaint, especially on forest-related issues.

The Collector also directed officials to take strict measures to prevent encroachment of forest lands and book persons involved in such acts under PD Act (Prevention of Detention). He asked officials to take measures to ensure that no one takes possession of the forest lands until the demarcations are done and boundaries fixed as per government rules.

Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju, DFO Vikas Meena, RDOs, FDOs, Range Officers and others participated in the video conference.