Nizamabad cops issue guidelines for New Year celebrations

Nizamabad CP Shingenavar said the management of the hotels and clubs that were going to conduct events or programmes up to 1 am have to apply for permission well in advance before the date

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Nizamabad: City Police Commissioner Kalmeswar Shingenavar issued guidelines to the managements of three star and above hotels, clubs, bars, restaurants, and pubs concerning New Year celebrations on the intervening night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Shingenavar said the management of the hotels and clubs that were going to conduct events or programmes up to 1 am have to apply for permission well in advance before the date. As per the Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organisers would have to ensure that CCTV cameras with recording facilities were installed at all the entry and exit points of the establishment, he said, adding that CCTV cameras would have to be installed with a recording facility at parking places. The organisers and management should provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security and access to their establishment.

No minors should be permitted in programmes organised for couples and in pubs and bars, he said, adding that event organisers should ensure that no person uses drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances and if the management fails to prevent the same it would lead to the culpability of management and action would be taken as per law.

Organisers should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department and it would be the responsibility of the management of pubs and bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers, and cabs to customers who are in a drunken state. There should not be any display or use of fireworks, Shingenavar said.