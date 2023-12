| 2024 New Year Party In Hyderabad Farm Parties On Demand Prices Hiked To Rs 1 Lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents are increasingly choosing farm parties over traditional venues for New Year celebrations, attracted by the serene and open spaces. The appeal lies in escaping the city’s hustle, enjoying fresh air, greenery, and celebrating under the night sky.

