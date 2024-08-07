Nizamabad: Leopard kills cattle in Dichpalle mandal

Published Date - 7 August 2024

Nizamabad: Panic gripped villagers after a leopard attacked cattle and killed one of them at Madalam Yanampally village of Dichpalle mandal of the Nizamabad district on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the leopard attacked the cattle after midnight. The villagers, who woke up after hearing the scream of the cattle, found one of them dead. They informed Forest officials who inspected the spot and confirmed that the cattle were attacked by a leopard.

Following the incident, forest officials are taking precautions to keep the leopard away from village. Meanwhile, officials have advised villagers not to venture out of their houses after evening. The officials said efforts would be made to capture the leopard at the earliest.