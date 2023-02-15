Nizamabad: MLA asks officials to finish development works by March

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to complete all development works undertaken in the city within next 45 days.

Ganesh Gupta, who along with collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, inspected various development works in the city, asked officials to complete all the development works on a war footing.

The MLA inspected the works of Dubba Vaikuntha Dhamam, the municipal corporation’s new building complex, Khaleelwadi, Ahmadi Bazaar integrated veg and meat market yards, Kotagalli, Qilla, Arsapalli Vaikuntha Dhamams and Raghunatha Cheruvu mini tank bund works.

The MLA said there was no dearth of funds and that the government was ready to spend any amount to undertake development works in the district.

He also visited the IT hub near the Integrated District Offices Complex and inquired about the progress of the work from the officials and the contractor.