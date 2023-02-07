Aakash BYJU’S student from Nizamabad secures 99.75 Percentile in JEE Mains 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Siddartha Anne, a student of Aakash BYJU’S from Nizamabad, secured an overall 99.75 percentile in the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for paper I (BE/BTech). Apart from him, five other students secured 95 percentile and above in the entrance examination, a press release said.

Siddartha joined Aakash BYJU’S classroom programme to crack IIT JEE and he attributed his entry into the elite list of top percentiles in the JEE to his efforts in understanding the concepts.

Dheeraj Mishra, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “over 8.6 lakhs students registered for the first session of JEE Main 2023 from across the country. Siddhartha’ achievement as a top percentile scorer speaks volumes of his hard work and dedication.”