Nizamabad: MLC Kavitha hits out at BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:59 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Nizamabad: Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre for depriving the poor of their fundamental rights, MLC K Kavitha slammed the union government over its failure to address people’s needs. She stated that if the Centre cannot provide for people’s needs or support the States which were performing their duty, the BJP has no right to criticise other leaders.

Kavitha who participated in the Aasara scheme pension distribution programme held at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in Nizamabad on Wednesday, ridiculed union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who questioned the local administration on the absence of Prime Minister Modi’s picture at fair price shops.

She assured to put them up on LPG cylinders, urea bags, petrol pumps and also oil and dal packets among others commodities whose prices have skyrocketed due to the Centre’s inefficient policies.

“Sitharaman ji, if you want the Prime Minister’s pictures to be put up, we will surely do so. Wherever the costs of commodities are rising, we will put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the MLC said. However, she reminded that in the country’s history, never were Prime Ministers’ photographs were put up outside PDS (public distribution system) shops. “Not in Nehru’s time, Manmohan Singh or even Vajpayee, no one has had their pictures put up,” she added.

Further, MLC Kavitha accused the BJP government over not supporting for the Chandrashekhar Rao government’s flagship and beneficial schemes which reflected on the intention of which government really cares about the larger good of the society. She was accompanied by MLA Ganesh Gupta and other TRS leaders at the Aasara scheme pension distribution ceremony, following which they joined all the beneficiaries for lunch.