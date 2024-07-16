Nizamabad: Newly married couple ends life, blames relatives for extreme step

According to reports, the couple made a video explaining the reason for their suicide and sent it to the police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 01:29 PM

Nizamabad: A newly married couple died, allegedly by suicide in Potangal of the district on Monday evening. They were identified as Anil and Shailaja from Hegdoli village of Potangal mandal in the district.

According to reports, the couple made a video explaining the reason for their suicide and sent it to the police. The police tried to save them but in vain.

In the video, they blamed their relatives for spreading malicious propaganda against them causing a lot of mental trauma. Shailaja sent the video to Kotagiri SI Sandeep, who immediately responded and sent the phone number along with the video to Navipet SI.

On receiving information that the couple was coming to Godavari river to commit suicide, the local police went to the Basara Bridge. But as they were not found at the bridge, the police tracked the phone number and found their bodies on the railway track between Fakirabad and Mittapur village. The police registered a case and investigation is on.