Nizamabad Police commissioner bans installation of new statues in district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 07:26 PM

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police Kalmeswar Shingenavar on Friday banned installation of new statues on roads in the Nizamabad commissionerate limits.

In a statement issued here, the commissioner stated that no new statues would be permitted on any R&B roads in the district. However, he stated that if statues or monuments were unavoidable on roads, they should be located only on large traffic islands, public gardens, parks, government buildings, town halls or places of public importance. Even such statues could be installed only after acquiring relevant permissions, he said.

The commissioner said the order had been issued as per the order of the Supreme Court. Anyone violating the orders would be liable for punishment under various Sections of IPC and other Acts and legal provisions that were applicable, he said.