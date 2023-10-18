Nizamabad: Police seizes Rs. 63.40 lakh Hawala cash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Nizamabad: The Task Force police busted a hawala racket on Wednesday and seized Rs 63.40 lakh from three persons in Nizamabad. According to ACP Kiran Kumar, the Task Force personnel, on a reliable information, raided a house and seized the cash.

The currency bundles, all of Rs 500 denomination, were hidden inside a locker in the house, the ACP said. The police registered a case and investigation is underway.