Nizamabad singer booked for derogatory remarks against Goddess Saraswathi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Nirmal: Singer Renjerla Rajesh was booked for allegedly provocating and intentionally insulting a section of people by making derogatory remarks against Goddess Saraswathi in Basar on Tuesday.

Basar Sub-Inspector U Mahesh said a case was registered against the singer under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentionally insulting the goddess) based on a complaint received from authorities of the ancient Sri Gnana Swaraswathi Devasthanam of Basar.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments observed closure of shops for a day in protest of the remarks. They demanded Rajesh’s arrest and stringent action against the singer apart from demanding that the police register a PD Act case against Rajesh.