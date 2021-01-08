Nizamabad turmeric farmers call for ‘Chalo Mamidipally’ on Jan 9

Demand better price to the crop besides setting up a Turmeric Board

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Nizamabad: The Raithu Aikya Vedika gave a call for ‘Chalo Mamidipally’ demanding better price to the turmeric crop. Farmers from Armoor and surrounding mandals will gather at Nimmala Gardens in Armoor town on Saturday to prepare action plan to obtain better price to turmeric crop, establish Turmeric Board and to discuss about the promise made by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind.

Turmeric farmers, who are facing problems due to lack of sufficient price to the turmeric crop, will rally under Turmeric Farmers Joint Action Committee (JAC) to fight for their rights. The farmers had conducted protests in this regard before general elections, and nearly hundred farmers had contested the elections to bring the issue to the notice of State and Union governments. BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharamapuri Aravind had promised to set up a Turmeric Board within one week after winning in elections.

But even after two years since he was elected as MP, Aravind failed to set up the board, and is now saying that the board is not a solution to their problem and he will set up Spices Board Regional Office at Nizamabad which will address their grievances. However, farmers say they had not benefited from the regional office.

Later, the farmers approached the MP and appealed to him to ensure a profitable price to turmeric crops. Following this, Dharmapuri Aravind had told the farmers that the Telangana government should write a letter to the Union government on the issue, and only then he can look into their demands.

Failing to reach any decision, the turmeric farmers are once again gearing up to fight for their demands and meet the MP, MLA’s and Ministers to address their problems and write a letter to the Union government. As part of this, the turmeric farmers’ action committee will hold a meeting at Nimmala Gardens of Mamidipally on Saturday to prepare their future course of action.

