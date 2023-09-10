Nizamabad: Vemula calls Ailamma a symbol of women’s self-respect

Ailamma's struggle against dominant caste landlords played a significant role in inspiring masses to join the movement against exploitation by the zamindars, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

File Photo

Nizamabad:Vemula Prashant Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to Telangana’s revolutionary fighter Chityala Ailamma, popularly known as Chakali Ailamma, on her 38th death anniversary.

The Minister garlanded the statue of Ailamma at Velpur mandal and paid tributes to her. Ailamma’s struggle against dominant caste landlords played a significant role in inspiring masses to join the movement against exploitation by the zamindars, he said.

“She is a symbol of women’s self- respect,” he said. Zilla Parishad chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao, additional collector Chitra Mishra and peoples’ representatives were present.