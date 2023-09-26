Chakali Ailamma jayanthi celebrated in erstwhile Karimnagar

The 128th birth anniversary of Telangana armed struggle leader, Chakali Ailamma was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar unveling the statue of Chakali Ilamma in Jubileenagar of Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: The 128th birth anniversary of Telangana armed struggle leader, Chakali Ailamma was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Public representatives including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and others paid rich tributes to Ailamma by garlanding her statues. Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendent of Policies and other government officials also celebrated the event in their offices and paid homage to Ailamma by garlanding her portraits.

On the occasion of her birthday, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar unveiled the statue of Ailamma in Jubileenagar.

While garlanding the statue of Ailamma at Dharmaram of Peddapalli district, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar remembered the sacrifices made by the late leader for Telangana.