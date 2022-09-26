TRS leaders, officials paid rich tributes to Chakali Ailamma in Khammam

Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Khammam: TRS leaders and officials have paid rich tributes to Chakali Ailamma marking her 127th jayanthi here on Monday.

Mayor P Neeraja, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others garlanded the statue of Ilamma at Dharna Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Chityala Ailamma popularly called as Chakali Ailamma.

As a part of that, her statue was installed at Dharna Chowk in Khammam city on the orders of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Ailamma was a symbol of women’s consciousness and self-respect and an icon of the fighting spirit of Telangana people, they said.

Ailamma was an inspiration to Telangana Bahujan communities. All women should move forward drawing inspiration from the courage shown by Ailamma in fighting against the feudal lords and Razakars, Neeraja said.

At a programme in Kothagudem, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty offered floral tributes to Ilamma and said the government was officially celebrating her birth anniversary to inform the present generation of her struggle for people’s rights.

The government has accorded her due recognition and honour by including Ailamma’s biography in school curriculum, he added.