NLC India Limited signs MoU with Indian Institution of Industrial Engineers

NLC Director K Mohan Reddy said his company was investing heavily in environmental mining along with large-scale solar power generation and wind power, hence it had entered into an agreement with the IIIE
Hyderabad: NLC India Limited (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited) on Wednesday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institution of Industrial Engineers(IIIE) (Hyderabad Chapter) for providing advice and suggestions for environmental measures to increase production.
NLC Director (Projects) K Mohan Reddy said his company was investing heavily in environmental mining along with large-scale solar power generation and wind power, hence it had entered into an agreement with the IIIE. “We have decided to undertake environmentally friendly measures in every sector,”he informed.
IIIE Hyderabad Chapter president M Prabhakar Rao said his organisation had signed such MoUs with famous companies like Coal India and BHEL and provided excellent services.