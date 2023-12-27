SCCL trade union elections conducted peacefully in Mancherial

Wednesday saw the smooth and tranquil conduct of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)'s recognized trade union elections in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Wednesday saw the smooth and tranquil conduct of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)'s recognized trade union elections in the district.

Mancherial: The elections to recognised trade union of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) went off peacefully in the district on Wednesday.

While Srirampur Area registered 93 percent of voting, Mandamarri and Bellampalli Areas saw 93.4 percent and 96.3 percent of voting respectively.

As many 8,491 coal miners out of the total 9,127 votes utilised the franchise in Srirampur Area. A total of 4,515 miners cast votes as against the total 4,835 votes in Mandamarri, while 959 miners participated in voting out of the total 996 votes in Bellampalli Areas.

The Indian National Trade union Congress (INTUC), and All India Trade union of Congress (AITUC), Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) are vying for getting the status of recognized trade union. They carried out a canvassing by meeting coal miners at underground mines and opencast projects till Monday.

They expressed confidence of securing the status