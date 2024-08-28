NLC signs power usage agreement with Telangana for supplying 200 mw green power

The agreement secures a 25-year commitment under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme at a competitive and affordable price.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 09:58 PM

The agreement secures a 25-year commitment under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme at a competitive and affordable price.

Hyderabad: NLC India Limited, an enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, on Wednesday signed a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Telangana State DISCOMs for the supply of 200 MW of solar power.

The agreement secures a 25-year commitment under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme at a competitive and affordable price.

According to a statement issued by the NLC, NLCIL’s solar project, which is expected to be commissioned by June 2025, is set to generate approximately 1,300 crore units of green power over its lifetime, significantly contributing to India’s renewable energy goals. The partnership provides Telangana State with access to cost-effective green power and helps meet the State’s Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO). For over three decades, NLCIL has supplied more than 234 MW of affordable thermal power to Telangana.

This project will also offset around 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. The initiative will utilize state-of-the-art equipment, including single-axis trackers and domestically manufactured high-efficiency modules, aligning with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Make in India) campaign.