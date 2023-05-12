NMC gives nod for admissions at Nirmal medical college

NMC has given its nod to take up admissions into 100 seats at the Nirmal Government Medical College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Nirmal: The National Medical Council (NMC) has given its nod to take up admissions into 100 seats at the Nirmal Government Medical College.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday. This has paved the way for commencement classes from the academic year 2023-24, realizing a long pending dream of people of the district.

People of the district have been demanding successive governments for creation of a medical college for quite a long time. On August 9 last year, the State government sanctioned a college to the district at an estimated cost of Rs.166 crore.

The college is going to be established on a piece of 25 acres of land on the premises of the existing district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy expressed happiness over the NMC’s nod to admissions. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health minister T Harish Rao for sanctioning a college to the district.